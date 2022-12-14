featured news

Eynhallow suffers engine troubles

December 14, 2022 at 1:04 pm

After engine troubles with the Eynhallow at the start of this week, other vessels have been called in to cover routes on the North Isles.

The vessel, which serves Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre, suffered a seized engine on Monday and is undergoing repairs locally. Orkney Islands Council (OIC) say that the Eynhallow will resume service as soon as possible and that updates will be provided.

The Shapinsay ferry, Nordic Sea and two local charter vessels have been tasked to assist covering some of the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre and Shapinsay timetables.

A spokeswoman from OIC said: “Orkney Ferries offices staff have been working tirelessly to put these contingencies in place and contact the travelling public. Please bear with them as they work their way through the process. They are grateful for the support they have received so far and apologise for the inconvenience that this may be causing.”

Share this:

Tweet

