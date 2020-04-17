Eynhallow issues prompt timetable changes

April 17, 2020 at 8:55 am

Due to ongoing technical issue with mv Eynhallow, there have been some changes to the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre ferry route for today, Friday.

An Orkney Ferries spokesman said: “ A foot passenger service will operated on the route if requested through the Tingwall Office.

“One morning run and one afternoon run for ro-ro traffic will be operated by the MV Shapinsay between Kirkwall and Rousay directly.”

For further information on timetable changes, you can visit www.orkneyferries.co.uk

