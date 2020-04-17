Eynhallow issues prompt timetable changes
Due to ongoing technical issue with mv Eynhallow, there have been some changes to the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre ferry route for today, Friday.
An Orkney Ferries spokesman said: “ A foot passenger service will operated on the route if requested through the Tingwall Office.
“One morning run and one afternoon run for ro-ro traffic will be operated by the MV Shapinsay between Kirkwall and Rousay directly.”
For further information on timetable changes, you can visit www.orkneyferries.co.uk