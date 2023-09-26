featured news

Eynhallow crew rescue casualty from upturned boat

September 26, 2023 at 5:22 pm

The crew of mv Eynhallow have been praised for their quick actions in rescuing a fisherman in distress in Woodwick Bay off Evie this afternoon (Tuesday, September 26).

The vessel was en route to Tingwall at around 2:35pm when the skipper spotted something in the water as they were passing the bay.

On further investigation it was found to be a local fisherman sitting on top of his upturned boat waving to attract attention.

The vessel crew initiated their man over board procedures and recovered the casualty successfully onto the safety of the ferry — from where he was transported to Tingwall.

The vessel has now been recovered and an incident report will be sent to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, according to Orkney Ferries.

Councillor Mellissa Thomson, chairwoman of the Orkney Ferries board, said: “My heartfelt thanks to the crew of the Eynhallow for reacting so quickly and professionally in rescuing the casualty.

“This story has a happy ending, but we know all too well in Orkney waters that things don’t always turn out that way.

“What an incredible day at work for our crew and my heart goes out to the man concerned, for whom this will have been such a difficult incident.”

