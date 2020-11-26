virus

Extra travel days for islanders over festive period would ‘make sense’

November 26, 2020 at 7:00 pm

A call has been made for the Scottish Government to take into account additional travel days for island communities over the festive period.

COVID-19 restrictions are being temporarily relaxed for five days across the UK from December 23 to 27.

However, during First Minister’s questions, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur pointed out that more flexible arrangements have been allowed for those travelling to and from Northern Ireland.

Orkney’s MSP pressed for similar consideration to be given for Scotland’s islands.

He said that these rules risk creating “bottlenecks” on ferry and air services while also reducing the time islanders have to spend with family members.

Responding, the First Minister said that she would look as reasonably and favourably as she can at all circumstances.

However, she said she did not want to lose sight of the default advice that people should think carefully about travelling and coming together with other households over the Christmas period.

“While the five-day window over the festive period will be very welcome news for many in Orkney who may not have seen family members for most of this year, the current guidance appears to be too much of a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Mr McArthur.

He said the five-day window “ignores” the extra logistics involved in travelling to and from the islands.

“Extra time is being allowed for travel to and from Northern Ireland, where travel times are often shorter and options less limited than they are in relation to the Northern Isles.

“Adopting a similar approach for our islands, therefore, would seem to make sense.

“I agree with the First Minister about the need for additional care to be taken this festive period, including careful consideration around the need for travel at all.

“However, for those who are travelling to or from our islands to visit family, there needs to be fairness and a chance to do so as safely as possible.”

Share this:

Tweet

