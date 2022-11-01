news

Extra police officers called in to assist with flooding

November 1, 2022 at 11:31 am

Extra police officers have had to be called in as floods create disruption across Orkney.

Inspector David Hall at Kirkwall Police Station has confirmed that he will be chairing a meeting of the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) at midday, with further updates to follow shortly after.

There has been flooding to houses reported in St Margaret’s Hope, and part of the A966 between Finstown and Birsay is reportedly impassable, and there is significant standing water on roads between Kirkwall and Stromness, and Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope. Police are urging folk not to travel unless it is necessary.

Officers were also called this Tuesday morning to a car accident near St Margaret’s Hope as a result of the inclement weather.

Inspector Hall has said that there are currently areas, including Orphir and Stromness which remain unmanned by officers — but more are being called in to give assistance to the public.

If you are experiencing issues relating to flooding and need assistance, you should contact the emergency services.

