  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Expansion of inter-island flights in the wings?

Loganair’s Islander aircraft, which services Orkney’s outer North Isles.

Scottish Government funding is being sought for a third aircraft to service Orkney’s inter-island routes.

Orkney Islands councillor David Dawson said operators Loganair are ready to provide and crew the extra plane.

Speaking at Wednesday’s development and infrastructure committee, he said: “The bid for funding for a third aircraft is crucial to maintain an adequate service, particularly to islands like Eday which have a limited or reduced service at the moment.”

OIC transportation manager Laura Cromarty said a third plane would enable the council to extend the operating day or increase the frequency of summer flights.

She said the funding bid to the Scottish Government has been tabled with a view to the extra plane coming into service in 2023/24.

Keep up to date with all the latest from Orkney Islands Council in The Orcadian.