Expansion of inter-island flights in the wings?

November 10, 2022 at 10:47 am

Scottish Government funding is being sought for a third aircraft to service Orkney’s inter-island routes.

Orkney Islands councillor David Dawson said operators Loganair are ready to provide and crew the extra plane.

Speaking at Wednesday’s development and infrastructure committee, he said: “The bid for funding for a third aircraft is crucial to maintain an adequate service, particularly to islands like Eday which have a limited or reduced service at the moment.”

OIC transportation manager Laura Cromarty said a third plane would enable the council to extend the operating day or increase the frequency of summer flights.

She said the funding bid to the Scottish Government has been tabled with a view to the extra plane coming into service in 2023/24.

