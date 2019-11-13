Exhibition looks to the future of housing

November 13, 2019 at 4:22 pm

An exhibition aiming to open up conversations on the future of Scotland’s housing will be open to view and discuss in Kirkwall tonight.

Present Voices Future Lives, is in the middle of a Scotland wide tour and has stopped off in the county today to hear the views of locals on how we hope we might live in years to come.

The exhibition is opening up to public from 6-8pm tonight at the Kirkwall and St Ola Town Hall, and folk are being urged to come along and have their voices heard on topics surrounding living and housing. The views collected through this travelling exhibition will then help to inform the Scottish Government’s Vision for Housing 2040, which it is aiming to publish in the spring of 2020.

The travelling exhibition is curated and designed by Edinburgh University’s School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture (ESALA), award-winning Scottish practice, Collective Architecture and Peak15 Design. To find out more visit: www.ads.org.uk/ht2040exhibition

