Exclusion zone in Scapa Flow after torpedo find

December 3, 2019 at 9:54 am

AN exclusion zone has been set up in part of Scapa Flow after the discovery of an unexploded torpedo in an area close to the wreck of HMS Royal Oak.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said that the torpedo, believed to be German, is still intact, and contains a warhead and fuse, and has been positively identified.

He said that the find was reported at lunchtime on Monday, some 60 metres away from the bow of the wreck, while survey work was taking place in the area.

A notice on the Orkney Harbours website states that a temporary 500m exclusion zone is now in place.

The Coastguard explained that a Royal Navy Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team should be in Orkney on Thursday to take a closer look at the torpedo, and a decision would be made on how to deal with it.

