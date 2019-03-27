Stromness seek development officer to support and sustain town’s future

March 27, 2019 at 3:31 pm

Stromness Community Development Trust is on the hunt for a development officer and board members as it seeks to develop a “dynamic plan” for the town’s future.

An officer will be now be employed by the trust to support the development, sustainability and wellbeing of Stromness, working in partnership with key stakeholders to support the delivery of a range of community projects in the town.

Funding for the post had come through Orkney Islands Council’s economic development service and the local LEADER fund.

Additional board members are also being sought for the trust to oversee the work of the development officer and help plan for future projects.

Kris Bevan is chair of the Stromness Community Development Trust. He said: “We’re now looking for a development officer with the drive and enthusiasm to support the development, sustainability and wellbeing of Stromness.

“We are also looking to recruit directors to the board of the trust. We’re looking for a range of skills and experience, but we are also keen to recruit young people who would value the experience of sitting on a board.

“These are exciting times for Stromness, and we at the Community Development Trust look forward to working with the development officer, Stromness Community Council, Stromness Community Business Forum, OIC, other groups and the wider community to push forward a dynamic plan for the future of the town.”

The development officer post will be advertised shortly. Those interested in becoming a development trust board member should contact Kris Bevan on krisbevan@me.com or 07435968390.

