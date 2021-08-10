Exam results day for Orkney pupils

August 10, 2021 at 2:18 pm

Pupils across Orkney are today receiving their examination qualification results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

This year, there is an 86 per cent pass rate with grades A to C, and just over 91 per cent for grades A to D.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has commended the achievements of Orkney’s young folk following what has been another challenging year.

Gwenda Shearer, OIC’s chair of education, leisure and housing said: “The past year and a half has been incredibly difficult for all, but particularly our students leading up to this point.

“I wish to offer my congratulations to all those who received results today, for their commitment to their studies, and thank their families, teachers, lecturers and the wider school and college community who supported them.”

