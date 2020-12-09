Exam cancellation the ‘correct’ call, says McArthur

December 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has dubbed the recent exams cancellation for 2021 “the correct” decision, and has called for “more specific arrangements” as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Tuesday, education secretary John Swinney announced that Scottish Higher and Advanced Higher exams will not go ahead in 2021, and will instead will be replaced by a new assessment model.

This decision will result in pupils having their grades assessed by their teachers instead.

Responding to the announcement, Mr McArthur said: “While I understand that some will be disappointed by this decision, I believe that, on balance, it’s the correct one given the severe levels of disruption that many students have experienced and continue to experience in relation to their schooling this year.

“Going ahead with a full exam programme as normal in such circumstances simply wouldn’t be fair, and I’m pleased that students, parents and teachers have been given some degree of clarity.

“We now need the specific details of the new arrangements to be made available as soon as possible so that teachers and pupils know what will be expected of them.

“We also shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that there remains a serious risk that young people could fall behind in their studies this year.

“It’s therefore critically important that additional catch-up support is offered to those who need it.

“No pupil should see their educational experience or academic potential suffer as a result of a situation wholly outside of their control.”

