Ewing contacts 60 food manufacturers over island supply issues

April 26, 2020 at 4:14 pm

The Scottish Government has written to 60 food manufacturing companies after reports of unfair and inequitable behavior towards islands communities.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing confirmed the action when response to a question from Orkney MSP Liam McArthur, during a virtual Members Questions held in parliament last Friday

Mr McArthur highlighted the impact that inadequate supplies of food and other essential items are having on island communities, with Mr Ewing.

The Orkney MSP urged the minister and the government to do more to address ongoing supply chain issues affecting island wholesalers and ensure that these supply chains are made to operate in the interests of the whole population.

Mr Ewing acknowledged that there have been instances of major food companies refusing to send the appropriate volumes of supplies to the islands and confirmed that he has now written to companies to remind them to observe the equity of supply principle.

Following the exchange, Mr McArthur said: “Wholesalers in Orkney are currently working round the clock to meet local demand in the midst of this crisis. In challenging circumstances, however, they are not helped by supply chains that are simply not operating fairly or equitably.

“During a recent conference call with the cabinet secretary and islands minister, I raised concerns about the behaviour of some suppliers towards our island communities. It was a call echoed by MSP and MP colleagues from across the parties.

“Unfortunately, two weeks on and shop owners and local wholesalers, who also supply our care homes and hospital, tell me little has changed. If anything, the situation is getting more serious.

“I welcome Fergus Ewing’s recognition of the problem and the action he has taken in writing to 60 of the main suppliers. However, these efforts must now be redoubled as we need to see a difference on the ground.

The Orkney MSP added: “At a time of crisis, getting access to food and essential items should not be a postcode lottery. Supply chains should be working in the interests of the entire population, and suppliers should be treating island wholesalers with fairness”.

