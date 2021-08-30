Evie road closed for collision investigation

August 30, 2021 at 10:51 am

Part of the A966 (Rendall to Evie) has been closed for collision investigation by the Roads Policing Unit.

This follows a road traffic accident which temporarily closed the road on Sunday evening.

According to police, the road between the Tingwall junction and Woodwick (near the doctors surgery), The road will be closed from 10.30am until approximately 1pm today, Monday.

There is a diversion in place between Tingwall and Woodwick however as this is a single track road please exercise care.

