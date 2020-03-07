Event aims to boost business link between Orkney and Japan

Businesses in Orkney are being encouraged to attend a seminar aimed at those interested in global market growth, particularly between the UK and Japan.

Organised by the Orkney Japan Association (OJA) and the Orkney Islands Council’s economic development department, the event on Friday, March 13, will run in the Lecture Theatre, Orkney Research and Innovation Centre, Robert Rendall Building in Stromness.

The event, Business Growth Opportunities with Japan, follows on from the Orkney Business Festival which concludes on Thursday, March 12.

Yuka Johnston, vice-chairwoman of the OJA, explained that Mr Daisaku Yukita, deputy director-General of JETRO London had expressed an interest in coming to Orkney to talk about business opportunities between Japan and the UK.

JETRO is a Japanese governmental organisation that promotes mutually beneficial trade and investment relations between Japan and other nations.

She said: “Mr Yukita first heard of OJA through Ms Fujimoto, the Deputy Consul General Consulate General of Japan in Edinburgh. Following discussions with the OIC Economic Development department, we decided to hold the seminar and networking event just after the Business Festival to give an informative seminar for local businesses who are interested in the global market.

“Mr Yukita will talk about Japan and UK relations, the Japanese economy, structural reform, business opportunities and tips for doing business with Japan.

“We also invited local businessmen Stephen Kemp, who recently went to Japan to explore the Japanese market, and Gareth Davies, from Aquatera, to be guest speakers and panelists. They will present information on the potential and the reality of conducting business globally.”

Harvey Johnston, who is a patron of the OJA largely due to family connections with the country, will chair the event while Liam McArthur will be attending the seminar as Chairman of OJA. Mr Johnston said: “We should take the opportunity to encourage trade and links on a broader scale on a post-Brexit world.”

Claire Kemp from Orkney Business Gateway added: “It’s great that there’s a real theme to the ‘business week’ with so much free support, advice and information being made available from such highly-respected and informative people.

“It’s fantastic that there will be easy (and free) access to knowledge and experience for local businesses to take advantage of. We’re aware that time is precious and scarce for business owners, but hopefully there’s something during this week that’s worth investing their time in – but if they can’t, it’s reassuring to know that local support from the likes of Business Gateway and OJA is always available.”

For more information, you can contact OJAinfo@btinternet.com

