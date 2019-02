Essential maintenance forces Victoria Street closure

February 26, 2019 at 8:46 am

Victoria Street in Kirkwall will be closed to traffic for much of the day on Wednesday, February 27 and Thursday, February 28 while essential maintenance work is carried out.

The road closures are needed to allow the work to be carried out safely. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.

There will be vehicle access to businesses and homes before 9am, between 12 noon and 1pm, and again after 3pm.

