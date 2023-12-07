news

Engineers work to fix power cut affecting Holm and linked South Isles

December 7, 2023 at 1:21 pm

*UPDATE* SSEN is now indicating that power has been restored to most properties, with some still affected in Lamb Holm and Holm.

Engineers hope to restore power to almost 1,000 homes and businesses affected by an outage in Holm and the linked South Isles by 4pm this Thursday.

This update comes from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) which first reported the power cut shortly before 9am.

According to SSEN 963 customers are affected by the outage.

The power cut has forced the closure of some businesses today, as well as the cancellation of some planned activities in the area.

Further updates to follow.

Share this:

Tweet

