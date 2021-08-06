Energy bills to soar from october

August 6, 2021 at 1:08 pm

Millions of households in the UK are likely to see their bills soar in October, due to a price cap rise announced by energy regulator Ofgem.

Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael is among those condemning the news today, that annual bills for the typical gas and electricity customer will rise by £139, to £1,277.

Ofgem has recommended that customers look at switching suppliers — however this has proven challenging in the isles, as some have reportedly been misinformed by suppliers that they will be unable to switch.

The price cap for default domestic energy deals is being raised to cover suppliers’ extra costs, due to changes in wholesale energy prices.

Beatrice Wishart MSP, and MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael have pressed Ofgem to investigate local complaints about energy supplier behaviour; the watchdog has yet to report back on this investigation.



Mr Carmichael said: “In the isles we generate enormous amounts of energy, with capacity growing all the time. It is hard to understand therefore why we also have some of the highest rates of fuel poverty in the country. As we become more closely linked to the National Grid and the export of energy, it seems only fair for the governments to offer a different tariff for the isles so that we can tackle our disproportionate fuel poverty rates for good.”

Share this:

Tweet

