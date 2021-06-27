Emergency teams searching for lost diver
Emergency teams in Scapa Flow are currently searching for an overdue diver, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has confirmed.
An MCA spokeswoman confirmed that HM Coastguard had been alerted to the situation at 2.50pm this afternoon.
The spokeswoman continued: “Coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness, lifeboats from Longhope and Stromness, and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh are currently involved in the search. This incident is ongoing.”