Emergency services dealing with road incident

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the main Stromness to Kirkwall road, the A965.

A collision involving a car and a van took place close to the Tormiston Mill, and police were called to the scene at around 5.10pm. Road closures are still in place at the Harray junction and at the Ring of Brodgar turning.

Police have said that there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries.

Please avoid the area or delay your journey if you can.

