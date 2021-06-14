71-year-old taken to hospital after Evie incident

June 14, 2021 at 2:39 pm

A 71-year-old has now been taken to hospital following an incident in Evie this afternoon, Kirkwall Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were in attendance on a stretch of the shoreline in Evie this afternoon, after a call to the ambulance service was made that a woman had fallen on rocks, with a suspected broken ankle.

The person is now en route to the hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Monday, June 14, officers were called to the Evie area of Orkney following concern for a woman.

“Emergency services and Coastguard are at the scene and the woman has been traced. There are no reports of any serious injuries.”

No further official information has been released at this time.

Share this:

Tweet

