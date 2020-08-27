  • Kirkwall
Emergency services attend traffic accident

Police Scotland and an ambulance are currently dealing with a road traffic incident, in which a van went off the road.

The incident happened close to the Zion’s Loan turn off, on the main A965 Kirkwall to Stromness Road, at around 4.50pm.

A white van overturned, and can be seen resting on its roof in a field.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that while an ambulance is in attendance, it is believed the sole occupant of the van has not been seriously injured.

