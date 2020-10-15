Emergency services attend traffic accident

October 15, 2020 at 4:31 pm

A road accident occurred this afternoon between a tractor and a lorry.

Emergency services attended the incident on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road close to Finstown.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.24pm on Thursday, October 15 to reports of a road traffic collision in Orkney.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene at the A965, where firefighters were met by a collision involving a tractor and a lorry.

“Firefighters worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“One casualty is in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

