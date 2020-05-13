virus

Emergency group offers reassurance over port checks

May 13, 2020 at 9:28 am

“Robust checks” are taking place at Orkney’s ports to halt non-essential travel to the isles occurring, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) says.

The group — a collaboration of key agencies working to support the Orkney community — met virtually yesterday.

They urged people to continue to follow the Scottish Government advice of staying at home, only going out for food, medicines and exercise, and maintaining social distancing regulations.

They reminded the public that travel restrictions are still in place with no relaxations in Scotland.

The Coronavirus Support Hub is still operating and open for calls.

Gordon Deans Safety and Resilience Officer, Orkney Islands Council, said: “If you are on the NHS shielding list and require help or support we are encouraging you to call the National Hub phone number 0800 111 4000, where you will be directed to the Orkney Coronavirus Support Hub.”

The support hub is open for calls 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Or you can contact them via an online form at www.orkney.gov.uk/hub.

As the lockdown has been extended the group would like to put a reminder our that in Orkney support networks are still operating. For more information and contact details: www.orkney.gov.uk/Files/Council/Coronavirus/COVID_19_Mental_Health_Help_Leaflet.pdf

