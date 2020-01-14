  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Emergency group meet again amid flood warnings for Orkney

With flood warnings still in place for various areas of Orkney today, Tuesday, OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group, which met yesterday in response to forecasts of serious flooding throughout the county, will meet again today.

Updates on the flood risk can be found online at: http://www.floodlinescotland.org.uk/flood-updates/

• Orkney Islands Council has had to close the Graemeshall Road in Holm, with heavy seas leaving debris on the road last night.

It is likely that the road will remain closed on Tuesday, added the OIC.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos