Emergency group meet again amid flood warnings for Orkney

January 14, 2020 at 9:52 am

With flood warnings still in place for various areas of Orkney today, Tuesday, OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group, which met yesterday in response to forecasts of serious flooding throughout the county, will meet again today.

Updates on the flood risk can be found online at: http://www.floodlinescotland.org.uk/flood-updates/

• Orkney Islands Council has had to close the Graemeshall Road in Holm, with heavy seas leaving debris on the road last night.

It is likely that the road will remain closed on Tuesday, added the OIC.

