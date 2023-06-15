Emergency group convenes after Stronsay power outage
The multi-agency Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordinating Group (OLECG) met this morning to discuss the ongoing power outage in Stronsay.
The power has been out on the island since around 7pm on Wednesday evening.
Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has said this Thursday afternoon that underway by SSEN to bring a generator to the island and it is hoped to restore power supplies by 3pm.
Residents are being asked to check in on vulnerable family and neighbours.
Given the high temperatures and the potential for frozen food to defrost quickly whilst freezers are without power, advice is also being given to householders and businesses on food safety.
Further information is available from Orkney Islands Council on https://www.orkney.gov.uk/News?postid=7685