Emergency funding pot for creatives receives £2m top up

April 20, 2020 at 1:54 pm

Creative Scotland has announced, today, Monday, that an extra £ 2 million has been secured to help support and sustain the country’s creative community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The extra £1 million from the Scottish Government and £1 million from the Freelands Foundation will be used to increase the original £2 million Creative Scotland Bridging Bursary Fund. The fund aims to provide financial support for freelance creative professionals most deeply impacted and disadvantaged by the cancellation of work due to the COVID-19 emergency. It has re-opened today, offering one-off bursary payments of between £500 and £2,500.

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government believes culture and creativity are essential to our wellbeing, and we are working hard to support those who make this hugely important contribution to our society as they navigate these difficult times.

“The Bridging Bursaries Fund is already set to benefit hundreds of people from the first round of applications and this additional £1 million funding from the Scottish Government, along with the support from Freelands Foundation, will mean Creative Scotland can help many more in the sector who are doing their best to cope with the impact of this health pandemic.”

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland added: “As these extremely challenging times continue, they bring with them serious personal and professional impacts to artists, creative practitioners and organisations and the work they do with communities across Scotland.

“At Creative Scotland we’re continuing our focus on keeping funding flowing and today’s significant additional contributions from the Scottish Government and Freelands Foundation will enable us to enhance support for those in immediate need and help to sustain people and their work at this time.”

Today’s announcement comes in addition to the £11 million funding package available through Creative Scotland and Screen Scotland providing dedicated resources to those in need of immediate support in the film and tv sector, as well as support for individuals and organisations to develop and create work over the coming months.

All funding guidance, eligibility criteria and application forms are available at Creative Scotland and Screen Scotland.

