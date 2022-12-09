featured news

Emergency cash boost announced for the council

December 9, 2022 at 10:24 am

A “welcome boost” of £305,000 has been earmarked for Orkney Islands Council (OIC), as part of the Scottish Government’s Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund.

The fund is to target immediate support to those who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis, either through existing schemes or new support.

It was identified as part of the Emergency Budget Review announced last month because, the Scottish Government says, the cost of living on islands is higher when compared to the mainland. Funding is being allocated directly to the six island local authorities to support the needs of their communities.

OIC council leader, James Stockan, said: “As we head into winter, households right across our community are facing rising bills, increasing costs, and tough choices. This financial support from the Scottish Government is a welcome boost as we face these challenges.

“Our share of the fund is £305,000, of which £65,000 must be capital spend – elected members and officials will now be taking the time to determine how best we spend all of this fund to provide the optimum benefit for our community.”

