EMEC shortlisted for Scottish Green Energy Awards

October 23, 2019 at 9:38 am

Hydrogen achievements in Orkney are in the spotlight as the finalists for the Scottish Green Energy Awards 2019 are announced.

Jon Clipsham, hydrogen manager at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) is shortlisted for the Sustainable Development award at the 2019 Scottish Green Energy Awards, while the HyDIME (Hydrogen Diesel Injection in a Marine Environment) project is shortlisted for the ‘Outstanding Project’ award.

The winners will be announced on December 5, 2019 at the Scottish Green Energy Awards ceremony taking place in Edinburgh.

For more information on the awards, and the full list of all shortlisted nominees, visit: Scottish Green Energy Awards 2019: https://www.scottishrenewables .com/events/sgea19/

