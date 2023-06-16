  • Kirkwall
EMEC boss and OIC leader recognised in Birthday Honours

James Stockan leader of Orkney Islands Council (Orkney Photographic).
EMEC managing director, Neil Kermode. (www.theorcadianphotos.co.uk)

The King’s Birthday Honours List has been revealed, with two well known folk in the community being recognised — EMEC’s managing director Neil Kermode and Orkney Islands Council’s leader, James Stockan.

An OBE has been awarded to Mr Kermode, both for his services to renewable energy, and to the community in Orkney. Meanwhile, Councillor Stockan has received an MBE for his services to local government.

For full interviews with both recipients, pick up next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

 

 