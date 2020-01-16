Electric Mother single out tomorrow

January 16, 2020 at 1:51 pm

Electric Mother fans will have to wait just a little longer than stated in The Orcadian, today, Thursday, to hear new music from the band.

The five-piece group will, in fact, be releasing its new single tomorrow, Friday — not today, as published. We apologise for our error.

Treacherous will go live on digital platforms for your listening pleasure, as the Orkney-based heavy rock group builds suspense for its forthcoming album.

“The new album is very nearly finished, with only a few bits left to record, so it should hopefully be out fairly soon,” said guitarist Robert MacGregor.

“The song is a great strong first single off the new album, as its catchy and driving. It’s also a good representation of where we’re at as a band now.

“We’ve changed immensely for the better as a band since our first album. We’ve played with lots of great bands both locally and south, which in turn has really helped with the songwriting and where we want to be as a band.”

This release, mixed and produced by Eamonn Keyes and mastered by Pete Maher, is just the start of what looks to be a busy year for the band, who already have several gigs lined up.

To find out more, you can visit the Electric Mother Facebook page.

