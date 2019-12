Election count about to get underway

December 12, 2019 at 10:19 pm

The count for the 2019 General Election in the Orkney and Shetland constituency is about to get underway at Kirkwall Grammar School.

Staff from Orkney Islands Council have gathered to begin counting the ballot papers. The first set of papers is due to arrive shortly after 10pm, after the polls have closed.

