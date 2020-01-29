Elaine Grieve named new Lord-Lieutenant

January 29, 2020 at 2:45 pm

Elaine Grieve has been appointed as Her Majesty’s twenty-first Lord-Lieutenant for Orkney. Ms Grieve succeeds Bill Spence, who retired on January 19.

She is the first woman to hold the office in Orkney.

Ms Grieve said: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Lord-Lieutenant for Orkney and particularly proud to follow the 20 men who have preceded me as the first woman to take on the role.

“I welcome the chance to celebrate the great contribution so many local folk make to our wonderful community – and to marking the Queen’s recognition of their achievements.

“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead and would like to thank Bill Spence for his exceptional service to our community and for his personal support during my time working as the Vice Lord-Lieutenant over the past year.”

Although she was born in Aberdeen, Ms Grieve’s parents were from Orkney and she has lived here for most of her life. After university, she worked for 34 years at Orkney Islands Council, initially as a primary school teacher, followed by a period as an assistant head teacher, and then a head teacher. She then became assistant director of education and finally assistant chief executive and director of corporate services, before retiring in 2011.

Since her retirement, Ms Grieve has supported many Orkney organisations and served on many boards. She has been chairwoman of Orkney Folk Festival; director of the Pier Arts Centre; director of the Orkney Housing Association; and vice-chairwoman of Voluntary Action Orkney.

Orkney Islands Council convener, Harvey Johnston welcomed the news, today. He said: “Elaine is eminently suited and admirably qualified to take on this important role.

“I welcome her appointment on behalf of the council and the people of Orkney and look forward to working with her as Orkney’s new Lord-Lieutenant.”

Share this:

Tweet

