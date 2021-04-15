virus

Eight weeks without Orkney resident testing positive for COVID-19

April 15, 2021 at 2:20 pm

No new Orkney COVID-19 cases have been recorded today, Thursday, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

This marks 25 days since the last positive case was recorded, when a marine vessel in Orkney waters was revealed to be carrying a positive case. As NHS Orkney was the nearest health board, the case was attributed to Orkney’s figures, even though no Orkney residents were involved.

It therefore also marks eight weeks — or 56 days — since the last Orkney resident tested positive for COVID-19, which recorded in the Scottish Government’s figures on February 18.

The total number of cases recorded in Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

