featured news

Eight-week closure scheduled for Garson Dental Clinic

October 14, 2022 at 3:19 pm

Garson Dental Clinic will be closed for eight weeks as it undergoes essential maintenance, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

The Stromness-based clinic will be shut from Monday, October 24, until Monday, December 19.

The health authority has advised that, if you have an appointment booked at the Garson Dental Clinic between these dates, the reception team will be in contact with you shortly. Wherever possible, and as patients wish, NHS Orkney will honour the same appointment date and time, but at the Balfour Dental Clinic inKirkwall.

Throughout this time, you can still access dental services either by phoning Garson Dental Clinic on 01856 850658 or by phoning the Balfour Dental Department on 01856 888258. If you phone the clinic, it will automatically be transferred through to the Balfour Dental Department where someone will assist you.

Jay Wragg, NHSO director of dentistry said: “We understand travelling to Kirkwall instead of Stromness will lead to additional planning for patients, but we are keen to make it as practical as possible.

“We would urge if you have appointments during this time to please ensure you attend your appointment and undergo any treatment required.

“We appreciate your co-operation with this and will update you all on the progress.”

Share this:

Tweet

