Eight goals and a red card: Orkney and Golspie settle for a point apiece

October 26, 2019 at 3:53 pm

The spoils were shared in a pulsating eight-goal thriller between Orkney FC and Golspie Sutherland in Dounby this afternoon.

Ten-man Orkney led 3-1 at the break and were 4-3 up on 83 minutes but couldn’t hold onto claim all three points and continue their 100 per cent record.

Golspie took an early lead but an own goal, a Chris Simpson lobbed effort and a Callan Jessiman penalty saw Orkney take control.

The visitors came out fighting in the second period and deservedly drew level.

James Pickles was dismissed for two bookable offences before Wayne Kirkness crashed home a header to make it 4-3 with seven minutes left.

Golspie restored parity 60 seconds later as Grant MacNab turned inside the box and fired home to make it 4-4 in a frantic finale.

