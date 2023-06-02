  • Kirkwall
Edinburgh side stands in the way of quaich-chasing Orkney

Netball Orkney ‘1’ who will attempt to win the Evelyn Beattie Quaich on Saturday morning. Back row, from the left: Leah Thomson, Isla Bain, Kristi Rendall and Bev Flett. Front row, from the left: Zara Flett, Erica Tait, Alice Tait and Claire Coyle. Missing from the photograph are: Inga Kemp, Katrina Garson and Rebecca Scott.

Netball Orkney is aiming to end a 13-year wait to land national silverware, as the county’s top senior side look to lift the Evelyn Beattie Quaich.

Orkney, whose sole triumph in the competition came in 2010, face Edinburgh’s Dunedin ‘2’ who defeated Orkney ‘2’ in the semi-finals.

The final will take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow at 9.15am on Saturday.

“It is really significant for Orkney,” said attacker Bev Flett, a former Scottish internationalist. “We’ve only won it once before, in 2010, so it would be really good to do it again.”

Pick up this week’s The Orcadian for more on the match.