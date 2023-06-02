featured news

Edinburgh side stands in the way of quaich-chasing Orkney

June 2, 2023 at 3:14 pm

Netball Orkney is aiming to end a 13-year wait to land national silverware, as the county’s top senior side look to lift the Evelyn Beattie Quaich.

Orkney, whose sole triumph in the competition came in 2010, face Edinburgh’s Dunedin ‘2’ who defeated Orkney ‘2’ in the semi-finals.

The final will take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow at 9.15am on Saturday.

“It is really significant for Orkney,” said attacker Bev Flett, a former Scottish internationalist. “We’ve only won it once before, in 2010, so it would be really good to do it again.”

