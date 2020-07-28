Economic steering group seeks business perspectives

July 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm

A steering group set up to help plot Orkney’s response to the economic shocks of COVID-19 is seeking participation from representatives of the business community.

At a recent online meeting the attendees backed the idea of active participation in the group and welcomed the opportunity to engage – the hunt is now on for those willing to participate.

“Nominations are being sought to place six members of the business community on the group who feel they have the following attributes’ said Neil Kermode, chairman of the meeting.

“We need business people who have a strategic vision for Orkney, who collaborate, work in partnership, are committed to the best interests of the community and are willing to challenge ideas. We need people who have ambition for the county and can commit time to this group.”

Anyone interested in participating can fill out a nomination form here. It needs to be returned by midnight on August 4. If there are more nominations than positions then there may be a ballot and that will run from August 5 to 12.

The first steering group meeting is anticipated to be on August 14.

Share this:

Tweet

