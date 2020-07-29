Eateries sign up for Eat Out to Help Out scheme

July 29, 2020 at 11:30 am

Eating outlets in Orkney have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme — and a new official Government online finder is available to help diners locate them.

As Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters start to appear in the windows of restaurants, cafes, bars and other establishments across Orkney, customers who want to take advantage of the scheme are advised to look out for the logo.

The logo means diners that eat-in will benefit from a 50 per cent discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August — and no voucher is required.

Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

To find out if a restaurant is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme you can use the online restaurant finder now live on GOV.UK.

Simply enter your postcode, or one near to where you want to eat out, to get a list of participating outlets within a five-mile radius.

You can also get in touch with your local restaurant to see if they’re taking part or check their website or social media pages.

Participating outlets must wait seven days from registration to make their first claim with all eligible claims being paid within five working days.

Claims can be submitted weekly and businesses are encouraged to register before the August 3 to benefit for the entire month in which the scheme runs.

Further information for businesses, including how to register and make a claim, is available online.

