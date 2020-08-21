Eat out to help out scheme in schools

August 21, 2020 at 1:28 pm

Orkney Islands Council says that it is delighted to announce that school canteens have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

This will mean that on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays pupils and staff who are purchasing meals, drinks and snacks to eat in the canteens, will benefit from a 50 per cent discount – up to £10 off with no minimum spend.

Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of education, leisure and housing committee said: “I am thrilled that all Orkney schools are able to participate in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, since Monday children have been using the offer and it’s been gratefully received.”

The scheme will run until August 31, and can be used as many times as needed on the days the scheme is running.

