  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

East Mainland Show cancelled for 2021

The East Mainland Agricultural Show back in 2014

The committee of the East Mainland Agricultural Show has today announced that their 2021 show will not go ahead, pursuant to continued pandemic uncertainty.

A spokeswoman from the committee said: “After much thought and consideration, unfortunately, due to the continuing unknowns around COVID-19 and its restrictions, it has been decided to cancel our show for this year.

“Hopefully we will be bigger & better next year.”

It marks the third agricultural show to be called off for 2021, after both County and Dounby shows made a joint announcement that they would not go ahead, back in February this year.

The fates of the ‘Hope Show, Shapinsay Show and Sanday Show remain uncertain, as the respective committees have not yet announced any plans to cancel.

 

Latest Video

The Orcadian