East Mainland Show cancelled for 2021

May 6, 2021 at 7:30 am

The committee of the East Mainland Agricultural Show has today announced that their 2021 show will not go ahead, pursuant to continued pandemic uncertainty.

A spokeswoman from the committee said: “After much thought and consideration, unfortunately, due to the continuing unknowns around COVID-19 and its restrictions, it has been decided to cancel our show for this year.

“Hopefully we will be bigger & better next year.”

It marks the third agricultural show to be called off for 2021, after both County and Dounby shows made a joint announcement that they would not go ahead, back in February this year.

The fates of the ‘Hope Show, Shapinsay Show and Sanday Show remain uncertain, as the respective committees have not yet announced any plans to cancel.

