Easing of restrictions welcomed by auction mart

August 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm

For Orkney Auction Mart, the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions have come just in time to mark a very special occasion.

The sale of store cattle on Monday, August 16, is not only going to bring the first special sale of the season. It will also be a commemoration of the mart’s 25th anniversary, with cash prizes for the best individual steer, heifer, and more, to encourage farmers to bring out their best beasts.

And the mart is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the ringside for this event after social distancing came to an end.

Read more in The Orcadian.

