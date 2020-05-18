virus

Easing of lockdown restrictions could begin from May 28

May 18, 2020 at 3:03 pm

Lockdown restrictions could begin to be eased from Thursday, May 28, as Nicola Sturgeon announced a “route map” for Scotland to return to normality.

More outdoor activities will be allowed while you will be able to meet someone from another household — as long as social distancing regulations are maintained.

The first phase — assuming progress in suppressing the virus continues to be made — is expected to begin soon after Thursday, May 28.

In new measures, people will be allowed to:

Be able to sit in the park

Meet up outdoors with someone from another household, as long as you stay socially distanced

Outdoor sporting activities such as golf and fishing

Garden centres and recycling facilities will re-open

The resumption of some outdoor work

The first phase of this will coincide with the ability to start, on a phased basis, a “substantial” test, trace and isolate operation to keep the virus under control as restrictions continue to be eased.

“That part is absolutely crucial,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She also announced further guidance for industries on the changes required in the workplace, as well as setting out travel and transport advice.

An up-to-date assessment of a phased return to schools opening is also expected on Thursday.

“Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to a form of normality,” the First Minister said this afternoon.

“As I have said before, It won’t be normality exactly as we knew it because the virus will not have gone away. But it will be a journey to a better balance, I hope, than the one we have today.

“As we take each step, we must make sure the ground beneath us is as solid as possible.

“And that’s why, between now and then, sticking with the lockdown restrictions a bit longer, to suppress the virus more, is so important.

“Because that will mean we can start to take these steps with confidence that we have alternative means of effectively keeping it under control.

“So for that reason, our key advice now remains unchanged, and it remains as important as ever.

“Please stay at home right now except for essential purposes — such as essential work that can’t be done at home, exercise, or accessing essential items like food and medicine.

“By sticking with these restrictions now, we make it all the more likely we can start that journey back to normality within the timescale I talked about a moment.”

Share this:

Tweet

