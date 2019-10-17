Early Brexit deal indications fail to impress Carmichael who calls for new referendum

October 17, 2019 at 11:41 am

Following the news that a new Brexit deal has been agreed between the UK and EU negotiating teams, Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael remains concerned over aspects of the proposed new deal.

Mr Carmichael said: “I shall wait to see the text before I reach a final judgement, but on the details so far released, this is not a deal that anyone wanting to protect our economy or the unions that make up the United Kingdom can support.

“I am particularly concerned by the suggestion that different rules could apply to Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson is playing fast and loose with the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.

“No deal that Boris Johnson does is ever going to be as good for our economy as being a part of the European Union. Any deal must be put to the people in a referendum with the option to remain in the EU.”

Share this:

Tweet

