featured news

Earl Thorfinn set to return following repairs

June 17, 2023 at 4:31 pm

MV Earl Thorfinn is to return to service, after its bow thruster was repaired this afternoon.

This was possible due to a part which were taken from mv Earl Sigurd, which collided with a Galt Buoy at 11.58am this morning.

A statement from Orkney Ferries says: “The damage to Earl Sigurd continues to be assessed. We are currently unable to give an expected timeframe for a return to service.”

Yesterday, Friday June 16, it was announced that the Earl Thorfinn would be off until at least next Wednesday due to the bow thruster issues, which have been resolved sooner than expected.

Share this:

Tweet

