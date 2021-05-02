Dumps to close for May Day holiday

May 2, 2021 at 3:30 pm

Orkney Islands Council has issued a reminder that Cursiter Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) will be closed this coming Monday, for the May Day public holiday.

Folk are also asked to note that other HWRCs will also be closed on May 3, as they do not usually open on a Monday.

Rubbish and recycling collections will however be running as normal.

OIC is also reminding members of the public to check materials accepted at each of the council’s HWRCs on the Council website before visiting on https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/R/Recycling-Centres-Civic-Amenity.htm

