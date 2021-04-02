  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Dumps closed for Easter Monday

All of Orkney’s five household waste and recycling centres will be closed on Easter Monday.

Cursiter household waste and recycling centre (HWRC) will be closed this coming Monday, April 5, for the Easter Monday public holiday, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

Other HWRCs will also be closed, as they do not usually open on Mondays.

The council has also urged folk to check opening days and times, and materials accepted, at each of the council’s HWRCs on the OIC website before visiting.

Households are reminded that ‘Hope and Cursiter HWRCs are accepting recycling and waste electrical equipment only — no “black bag” waste. Hatston and Garson are not accepting plastic bottles at this time.

Full details are at: www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/R/Recycling-Centres-Civic-Amenity.htm

Latest Video

The Orcadian