Dumps closed for Easter Monday

April 2, 2021 at 6:15 pm

Cursiter household waste and recycling centre (HWRC) will be closed this coming Monday, April 5, for the Easter Monday public holiday, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

Other HWRCs will also be closed, as they do not usually open on Mondays.

The council has also urged folk to check opening days and times, and materials accepted, at each of the council’s HWRCs on the OIC website before visiting.

Households are reminded that ‘Hope and Cursiter HWRCs are accepting recycling and waste electrical equipment only — no “black bag” waste. Hatston and Garson are not accepting plastic bottles at this time.

Full details are at: www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/R/Recycling-Centres-Civic-Amenity.htm

Share this:

Tweet

