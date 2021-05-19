Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Orkney

May 19, 2021 at 9:11 pm

The Orcadian can confirm, this Wednesday evening, that their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit Orkney, next week.

In his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Prince William will spend a week in Scotland from Friday, May 21 to Thursday, May 27.

The Duchess of Cambridge will join him from Monday and together they will embark on their first official joint trip to Orkney, as well as visiting Edinburgh and Fife.

Their Royal Highnesses look forward to meeting a wide variety of people across the country, as well as charities and organisations who are doing incredible work on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction.

It has been confirmed by Kensington Palace that the Duke and Duchess will be visiting the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) as part of their trip to Orkney. It is also understood that their Royal Highnesses intend to visit The Balfour while in the county.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

“Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year.”

