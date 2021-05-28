  • Kirkwall
Duke and Duchess ‘had a wonderful day in Orkney’

The Duke and Duchess had a “wonderful day in Orkney” on Tuesday. (Orkney Photographic)

HRH Prince William has spoken in glowing terms about his recent trip to Orkney.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were warmly welcomed to the county on Tuesday, where they officially opened the new Balfour hospital.

Prince William made his visit to Scotland in his role as Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland. At last week’s opening ceremony for the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, he inducted former Orkney MP and MSP Lord Jim Wallace of Tankerness as the new moderator of the kirk.

Addressing Lord Wallace at yesterday’s closing ceremony, the Duke said: “Catherine and I had a wonderful day in Orkney on Tuesday. We were only sorry that you could not be there too! We’ll have to go back to hear you sing in the Cathedral Choir.

 “I wish you and Rosie every success in the months to come.”

