Orkney Native Wildlife Project hosts drop-in events

October 28, 2019 at 5:30 pm

Folk in the isles are being invited to get together over the coming weeks to discuss how to keep our islands stoat free.

The Orkney Native Wildlife Project are holding a series of drop-in events across the county’s outer isles over the coming months to highlight their work and get a little advice from locals.

The first of these drop-in events will be taking place tomorrow, October 29, at the Flotta Community Centre. This free informal gathering will give folk the opportunity to meet Chris Bell, the project’s biosecurity officer, who will give an update on the project’s progress so far. He is also keen to hear from local people on the best way to keep their island stoat-free.

The Orkney Native Wildlife Project will then be heading to Hoy and Walls with a visit to the Hoy Kirk on Monday, November 4, and the YM Community Hall on Tuesday, November 5. Later that month, November 20, they will be in the Community Room, in the Rousay Primary School. All drop-in sessions will be taking place at 7pm.

To find out more visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OrkneyNativeWildlifeProject/ or their website: www.onwp.org

