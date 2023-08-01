  • Kirkwall
Drone deliveries to take flight

Letters and parcels are set to be delivered from Stromness to Hoy and Graemsay by drone. (SKYPORTS)

Drone technology will help deliver a different kind of air mail to addresses in Orkney, as a Royal Mail trial takes off.

Royal Mail and Skyports Drone Services announced on Monday the launch of the Orkney I-Port operation.

Established in partnership with Orkney Islands Council Harbour Authority and Loganair, the drone delivery project will transport letters and parcels from the Stromness delivery office to Royal Mail staff in Hoy and Graemsay.

From there, postal workers will carry out their usual island delivery routes.